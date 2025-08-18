SEAGOERS are being warned to take great care when taking inflatables into open water following a dinghy rescue near Ynyslas.
The Borth RNLI crew launched on Tuesday, 12 August to a report of people drifting offshore in strong winds at Ynyslas Beach, which they located 400 metres offshore.
Upon reaching the inflatable there were two casualties in the dinghy, and they had been blown offshore by the strong estuary winds. The dingy and casualties were assisted back to the shore and transferred to the care of Borth Coastguard Rescue Team.
Lifeboat Crew Member Rhys Gardener said: "Despite the fine weather, water users need to take great care when using inflatables in open water.
"People may not realise that there is a strong wind when close to shore and especially when sheltered by the sand dunes.
"But within a short distance out to sea, the wind strength can be much stronger. Lifejackets should always be worn at sea, especially by those using watercraft.
"Inflatables can easily be blown out to sea by an offshore wind and dragged out by rip currents. Inflatables are not designed to be used in the sea or open water and we would always advise only using them in a swimming pool."
