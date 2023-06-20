A person is in hospital after a crash near Bow Street this morning.
Emergency services were called just after 7am and the road is believed to have been closed until nearly 10am.
The collision involved a car and a van. Social media users say the car was flipped onto its roof.
A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today (20 June) shortly after 7:00am to reports of a road traffic collision on Bow Street, Ceredigion.
"We sent one Cymru high acuity response unit paramedic and one emergency ambulance to the scene.
"One person was transported to Bronglais Hospital for further treatment.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a van on the A487 north of Bow Street at approximately 7am.
“The driver of the car was taken to hospital.”