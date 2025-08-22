A fire has burned through the roof of a house in Machynlleth as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.
Residents were evacuated late this afternoon, Friday 22 August, after a house fire broke out at a property on Poplar Terrace.
Neighbours report that all residents and animals made it out safely.
The fire has collapsed the roof of the house, with firefighters using a cherry picker to tackle the blaze.
At least four fire trucks are at the scene, with team members spraying water through hoses from both sides of the terraced buildings onto the roof.
It is not known how many houses are currently affected.
Residents could be seen sitting outside the cordoned area watching as smoke continued to billow out of the windows and doors.
Neighbours are supporting those affected, whilst the fire service is said to be arranging alternative accommodation for those who need it.
Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.
