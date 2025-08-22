Machynlleth’s long-awaited day services for older adults are set to return for the first time post-pandemic.
After years of campaigning, the community are set to get their elderly day centre back following a county-wide shake-up.
It comes as Powys County Council announces a mass ‘consolidation’ of services, which will move day services for older adults and adults with learning disabilities under the same roofs in various locations.
This means that the recently announced closure of Llanidloes’ Sylfaen day centre for adults with learning disabilities will instead be housed at Maes-Y-Wennol, the centre for older people.
For Machynlleth, this means the older adult services will return to the Machynlleth and District Care Centre on Forge Road, ‘consolidated’ into dual services with Cylfe Newydd centre for adults with learning disabilities.
Councillor Norma McCarten, a care worker who has been campaigning for the return of Machynlleth’s day services since 2022, said on the news: “People of age need a different service to people with learning and physical disabilities.
“The Care Centre needs a service suitable for older folk - which, with some restoration and repair work, it has!
“We can work together, but we need funding!”
Machynlleth and Presteigne were the only elderly day centres not to return post-pandemic, having previously offered older adults a staffed place to go during the day, offering lunch, activities, socialising, access to nurses, and bathing services.
The unit at Machynlleth and District Care Centre had fallen into disrepair, with the charitable trust facing financial difficulties as they kept the unit empty, awaiting the return of day services with inconsistent communication from Powys as to whether the services would resume.
The changes to services for older adults and adults with learning disabilities across the county include:
- Welshpool: Services at Coed Isaf will remain.
- Newtown: Services at Hafan yr Afon and Castell Y Dail will remain.
- Llandrindod Wells: Services at the Court will remain.
- Brecon: Services at Rhyd to be consolidated into dual services at Arosfa.
- Ystradgynlais: Services at Canolfan will be provided at a new venue in collaboration with existing community organisations.
This wider shake-up is part of a new model to maximise the benefits of building-based services through consolidating them where possible.
It follows a review involving 34 public events engaging 357 people and a survey with 472 respondents.
On top of the changes to building-based services, the new model will focus on a three tier approach - preventative support based on information, advice, and supporting the building of skills, independence, and social connection - personalised support, which will be individualised assistance focusing on a persons strengths - and specialist support, offering high quality specialist day opportunities for people with complex and profound needs.
The above centre services will be complemented with local area coordinators to encourage joined-up support, employment advisers, developing home support and externally commissioned services.
No changes to current services will occur until the new provisions are ready, to be completed by 31 March 2026.
The council estimates these changes will save £277,000.
