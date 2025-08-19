A man has died following a fire at a property in Gwynedd.
Emergency services attended the scene on Lon Y Bryn, Caernarfon, shortly after 4pm on 16 August.
Despite the best efforts of all who attended, a man was found dead inside the building. His next of kin have been informed.
Detective Inspector Chris Burrow said: “Our thoughts remain with the man’s family, who although has not been formally identified, are being supported by officers.
“A joint investigation with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service has been launched to establish the cause of the fire, and the coroner has been made aware.
“Anybody with information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact police if they have not already done so, quoting reference C127317.”
