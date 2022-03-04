Call for more RNLI fund-raising shop volunteers

The RNLI is appealing for more volunteers ( RNLI )

THE RNLI is looking for new shop volunteers to join its lifesaving team across Ceredigion and Gwynedd following the pandemic which “hits its fund-raising hard.”

The charity said it looking in particular to boost support in Aberdovey, Borth, Cardigan and New Quay.

Just like the charity’s lifeboats, the RNLI’s retail team need a dedicated volunteer crew -people of all ages and abilities - who can give a little time to help save lives at sea.

RNLI shops started out as simple cake stalls run by volunteers to raise money for their local lifeboat station.

“These stalls started selling commemorative RNLI products in around 1920 and quickly moved on to selling souvenirs and Christmas cards with all profits helping save lives at sea,” Rebecca Dabill, RNLI Community Manager for the area said.

“The first shop to be run as part of an actual lifeboat station opened in 1990. “Today, we have over 170 RNLI shops around the coast and inland, all of which are still run by our dedicated volunteers.

“They attract many visitors throughout the year and stock an excellent range of unique souvenirs and gifts.

“The pandemic unfortunately hit our shops hard as they closed for periods of time in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

“We were delighted when we could reopen them safely in accordance with government guidance and are looking forward to welcoming our visitors in 2022.