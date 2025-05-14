As he lived in Gwynedd, Jake continued to enjoy short visits to Sian’s house throughout his childhood in care. The bonus of more trusted and caring adults around him, even on a part-time basis, helped build an extended family he could turn to and feel part of his local community. But while studying sport nutrition at Liverpool John Moores University, his circumstances changed so Jake, aged 18, contacted Sian and her husband Owain who welcomed him into their home on a permanent basis.