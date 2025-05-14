Gwynedd foster carers are encouraging others to consider fostering a child in the county.
Foster Care Fortnight, the biggest fostering awareness campaign of the year, takes place between 12 and 25 May, and this year’s theme celebrates the power of relationships.
Whether it’s the bond between a foster carer and a child, the relationship created with supportive social workers, or the friendships built with other foster carers in a community, strong relationships are the golden thread that run through all fostering stories.
Pat and John shared their story of the lasting relationships they’ve formed as a result of fostering with Maethu Cymru Gwynedd.
The two close friends live apart but foster together. They have guided and supported each other through the ups and downs of their 24 years as foster carers, helping each other with school runs and after school activities. They go on family days out and holidays together, ensuring the children in their care have the same opportunities as their peers.
Fostering siblings has always had a special place in Pat and John’s hearts, and they have done their fair share of maintaining sibling relationships by keeping brothers and sisters close to each other, which is hugely positive for children and young people in foster care.
“No one understands a foster child’s experience better than a sibling going through the same situation,” says Pat. “Keeping children close to their siblings and maintaining those relationships allows them to provide each other with emotional support and gives them reassurance about their siblings’ safety and whereabouts.
“Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to keep brothers and sisters together, for a number of reasons, such as the sibling group being too big, or not enough space in the foster carer’s home.”
John added: “This is why Pat and I work together to keep siblings close to each other when they can’t all live under the same roof, to help preserve those family bonds and provide a sense of continuity and belonging in their lives.
“Our role as foster carers is to ensure the children who enter our care are happy, healthy and well-looked after. When brothers and sisters are kept together, it causes much less trauma and emotional upset, making them feel happier overall.”
Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families, Cllr Menna Trenholme added:
“Foster care is about much more than providing a safe place for a child to stay. It's about building strong and healthy relationships with everyone involved in fostering and is essential for the emotional well-being of our children and young people, and their future success.
“Foster Care Fortnight is an opportunity to celebrate those powerful and lifelong relationships, and to thank our amazing fostering community here in Gwynedd for everything they do for our children and young people.”
To find out more about becoming a foster carer in Gwynedd, visit: maethucymru.gwynedd.llyw.cymru,
Meet your local Maethu Cymru team during Foster Care Fortnight at:
Tŷ Siamas, Dolgellau: 15 May, 10am – 1pm
Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor: 21 May, 11.30am – 2.30pm