Caravan destroyed in early morning blaze
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Monday 22nd August 2022 4:15 pm
Fire crews from Aberystwyth and Machynlleth attended the scene in the early hours of this morning (Submitted )
A STATIC caravan has been completely destroyed following a fire in Clarach in the early hours of this morning.
Fire crews from Aberystwyth and Machynlleth rushed to the scene at Beachside Caravan Park in Clarach Bay ay 2.11am on Monday morning.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “One static caravan fully destroyed with a further four having radiant heat damage.
“Two Hose Reel Jets and one x 45mm Jet, two Breathing Apparatus and tw thermal imaging cameras in use.
“Crews left the scene at 4:17am.”
The cause of the fire is unknown but fire chiefs say no investigation is required.
No one is believed to have been injured during the incident.
