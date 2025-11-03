Pwllheli police have launched “a dedicated Patrol Plan” following a rise in anti-social behaviour and shoplifting.
Due to reports of offences at B&M and shops nearby, the Neighbourhood Policing Team stepped up foot patrols to provide a visible presence and help deter crime.
Now they have launched a dedicated Patrol Plan to ensure officers are on foot patrol at set times, offering visible reassurance and acting as a deterrent to crime.
“After Iceland commented on our last post requesting officer presence in their store, we’ve kept our promise,” the police said.
“Officers have been regularly patrolling Iceland, as well as LIDL and SPAR, responding to similar concerns.
“Since these patrols began, staff at these stores have reported a noticeable reduction in ASB and crime.”
Comments
