Dyfed-Powys Police has given an update on the situation surrounding a Carmarthenshire primary school which has closed today, after online threats were made, but have been unable to offer any further clarity on the nature of the threat...
Both the police and County Council, stated on Monday morning (November 3) that “due to threatening messages being made online, Dafen CP School in Llanelli will be closed today.”
Now Dyfed Powys Police has issued the following update this afternoon: “Enquiries continue into the threatening message against Dafen CP School. We would like to thank parents and guardians for their support during this understandably concerning time. The safety and welfare of the school, pupils, and the wider community are at the heart of this inquiry.
“At this stage of the investigation, we are unable to comment any further on the nature of the threat and we encourage people not to speculate on the circumstances of the ongoing investigation.
“You will continue to see a police presence at Dafen CP School and the surrounding area throughout the day, with teams also attending schools in the wider Llanelli area to provide reassurance.
“Parents and guardians of children in Dafen CP School will continue to receive updates via the school's communication app.
“We encourage people to follow us, and Carmarthenshire County Council for official information.”
