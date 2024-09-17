A Carmarthenshire woman wanted by police has been arrested after 16 months on the run.
Lynne Leyson was arrested at Pibwr Farm, Capel Dewi on Monday, September 16 having returned to the force area on Sunday evening (15 September) after travelling extensively across the UK during her 16 months on the run.
A 26-year-old female was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released on police bail pending further police enquiries.
Enquiries to locate Leyson had been ongoing since her disappearance, which included significant investigative resources being utilised, a wanted appeal and a Crimewatch appeal.
Leyson was convicted for Conspiracy to Supply Class A and B drugs, and possession of criminal property in May 2023.
She failed to appear for her sentencing hearing at Swansea CC on the 21 July 2023 and was sentenced in her absence at Swansea Crown Court on 15th September 2023 to nine years in prison.
Leyson was one of six people arrested following a warrant at Pibwr Farm in Carmarthen in October 2021 when officers found 592g of cocaine with a street value of between £47,760 and £60,200, 1.4kg of cannabis with a street value of approximately £15,615, £17,190 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.
Detective Chief Inspector Rhys Jones, who led the search, said: “The arrest shows our determination to find those who think they can evade justice. I would like to thank officers for their commitment, dedication, support, and persistence in bringing this element of the investigation to a successful conclusion”.
“I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance and information provided over the last 16 months – which has been greatly appreciated”.
“This will send a strong message that the activities of those individuals linked to Organised Crime Groups operating within the area of Dyfed Powys will not be tolerated, and that they will be brought to justice”.
Leyson appeared at Swansea Crown Court this morning (Tuesday, 17 September) where she was committed to prison to start her sentence.
She will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, 4 October.