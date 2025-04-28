Four men have appeared in court charged with affray in Cardigan.
Rhys McGrath and Saul McGrath, both of 7 Golwg Y Llan, Eglwyswrw; Osman Babahan, of 38 St Mary Street, Cardigan; and Kurtis Brook, of Flat 3, Priory Court, Priory Street, Cardigan, all appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
Rhys McGrath, 22, Saul McGrath, 21, Babahan, 36, and 29-year-old Brook are alla charged with affray at Pendre, Cardigan on 7 September last year.
None of the four entered a plea to the charge at the hearing.
The quartet are all next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 16 May.
All four were remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.