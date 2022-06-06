CCTV installed after ‘regular vandalism’

CCTV has been installed at Cardigan rugby club after “regular vandalism” and “concerning behaviour displayed by some young people”, the club has said.

In a post on social media, the rugby club said it is “working closely with Dyfed Powys Police to address the concerning behaviour displayed by some young people at Cardigan RFC stand and its surroundings.”

The club warned that youngsters will be banned from the ground and CCTV shared with police if the issues can’t be brought under control.

“In recent months, we are faced daily with significant quantities of litter including smashed glass and plastic bottles, burnt sanitary products, smoking paraphernalia, food and many other concerning items,” the club said.

“We are faced with regular vandalism of inappropriate graffiti on the stands and sponsor boards, tampering with the sound system electrics and newly installed CCTV.

“In addition, following the installation of our CCTV, we have footage of youths climbing on top of the stand roof which is a significant safety concern.”

“If you are a parent of a child who regularly attends the stands, please remind your children of appropriate behaviour.

“CCTV footage will be shared with police and prohibition letters will be issued.

“As a club we welcome young people who want to engage in playing rugby and engage in positive community activity.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Dyfed CCTV for their installation, guidance and maintenance of our new CCTV system which will support us in solving the issues.”

Cardigan councillor Clive Davies said that the CCTV is “sadly now required.”

“The stand was built for the enjoyment of all for at Cardigan Rugby Club,” he said.

“It is a memorial stand.

“Thank you Clwb Rygbi Aberteifi for highlighting and Dyfed CCTV for providing a suitable system which is sadly now required.

“I shall be raising this in the next PACT meeting with Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police.”