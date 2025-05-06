Cardigan’s Mwldan screen ‘Die Walküre’ from the Royal Opera on Sunday, 18 May (2pm).
Love, death, gods, mortals, heroes and villains are all in this thunderous production.
Following the glittering triumph of ‘Das Rheingold’ in 2023, Barrie Kosky and Antonio Pappano plunge back into Wagner’s mythic universe.
Christopher Maltman’s Wotan returns alongside an international cast including Elisabet Strid as Brünnhilde, Natalya Romaniw as Sieglinde and Stanislas de Barbeyrac as Siegmund.
On a stormy night, fate brings two strangers together, unleashing a love with the power to end worlds. Meanwhile, in the realm of the gods, an epic battle ensues between their ruler Wotan and his rebellious daughter, Brünnhilde.
The runtime is 320 minutes with two intervals.
On Tuesday 20 May (7pm) and Saturday, 7 June (2pm) discover why Michelangelo is without a doubt one of the greatest artists of all time with Exhibition On Screen’s fantastic film ‘Michelangelo: Love and Death’.
The spectacular sculptures and paintings of Michelangelo seem so familiar to us, but what do we really know about this Renaissance giant? Michelangelo’s genius is evident in everything he touched. Beautiful and diverse works such as the towering statue of David, the moving Pietà in the Papal Basilica of St Peter and his tour-de-force, the Sistine Chapel ceiling, still leave us breathless today.
Spanning his 88 years, ‘Michelangelo: Love and Death’ takes a cinematic journey through the print and drawing rooms of Europe and through the great chapels and museums of Florence, Rome and the Vatican, to seek out a deeper understanding of this legendary figure’s tempestuous life, his relationship with his contemporaries and his incredible legacy.
Through commentary, visuals and Michelangelo’s own words, this film returns to cinemas to celebrate this iconic artist’s 550th birthday, taking a fresh look at a man whose life and genius is still celebrated today.