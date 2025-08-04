A five-year-old girl and her grandmother were rescued by an RNLI lifeguard after a wave swept them off their feet on a popular Ceredigion beach.
On 23 July, whilst patrolling at Tresaith Beach, Lifeguard Molly Newland spotted a grandmother, Pauline, and grandchild struggling in the water after being knocked over by a wave.
Molly observed the pair trying to get to their feet, but they were continuing to be washed around by waves. Pauline was clinging to the child who was visibly distressed.
Molly responded immediately, running to their aid in thigh-high water.
Both Pauline and the child were being submerged under the water by the power of the waves and could not stand-up. At one point the child ended up face down in the water after a wave knocked her out of Pauline’s arms.
Molly picked up the child and carried her to shore. Molly then re-entered the water to assist Pauline back to her feet and to walk her back to the beach.
They were both short of breath and shaken once back on the beach, so Molly escorted them up to the RNLI lifeguard unit where she could full assess their condition, giving the child a blanket to warm up.
Pauline and her granddaughter were checked over and thankfully required no further casualty care.
Molly said: “This incident shows how quickly people can get into difficulty. It was less than 20 seconds between Pauline and Lyra paddling, getting knocked over by a wave and being in serious danger.
“Fortunately, Pauline and family chose to visit a lifeguarded beach so I was able to respond immediately and rescue them when they were in difficulty.
“Seeing the child crying and scared was horrible, but I’m so relieved that they were both okay by the time they left our care. It was so sweet that the child came back after the rescue and kept hugging me and saying thank you.
“The family also came back to the beach to say thank you the next day too. The child gave me a lovely shell that she’d painted and I gave her a piece of sea-glass I’d found on the beach.”
Pauline Driscoll said: “I’m so grateful that Molly responded so quickly and came to our aid. It was scary how quickly it all happened.
“My husband and I are already regular supporters to the RNLI as he was a keen fisherman when he was younger.
“We will continue to support the charity to show our appreciation for what Lifeguard Molly did for my granddaughter and I. We are eternally grateful. Our rescue story really shows the value and importance of visiting a lifeguarded beach, as you never know when you might end up in difficulty.”
Sam Trevor, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor said: “Molly’s training kicked in and she was able to quickly spot Pauline and the child in trouble and respond.
“We are thrilled Molly could reunite Pauline and her granddaughter with the rest of the family and wish them all great rest of the summer.”
