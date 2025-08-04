Police are investigating following an illegal rave at Brynrhudd Forestry over the weekend.
Officers were called to the ‘large gathering of people’ near Devil’s Bridge in the early hours of Sunday, 3 August.
A police spokesperson said: “The number of people involved and the safety aspects surrounding breaking up the event meant that a decision was made to prioritise disrupting and stopping entry of any further vehicles and people under a Section 63 notice.
“A number of people and vehicles remained in the area during the day, closely monitored by officers, however most attendees had left the area by late afternoon on Sunday.
A small number of people and vehicles remain in the area currently, but officers are in close liaison with them.”
Chief Inspector Steve Thomas said: “We know this type of unlicensed event can cause considerable disruption and concern for safety, as well as harming the environment and disturbing wildlife, which is why we act swiftly with our partners to stop further entry and shut them down.
“There is little doubt that these types of events are very well planned, organised and that local knowledge is important in drawing down the main group to a particular area of land.
“We assure local communities that appropriate action was taken to deal with this event, and we will robustly investigate any criminal offences that come to light.”
Natural Resources Wales said: “We’re supporting police in the ongoing response to an unlicensed music event taking place on land we manage at Cefn Croes wind farm, Myherin forest.
“Our forests and countryside are for everyone to enjoy, but illegal events like this can harm the environment, disturb wildlife, and create unsafe conditions for others.
“We advise members of the public to avoid the area while we continue to assist the police in resolving the situation.”
