Abersoch RNLI volunteers have rushed to help a worried mum who reported teens missing at sea, and the crew of a 30ft yacht in trouble in the water.
The coastguard paged the RNLI at 5.27pm on 27 July after receiving a call from a concerned parent reporting two teenagers, one on a kayak and the other on a paddleboard, missing for over two hours.
The teenagers were quickly found safe and well, just out of sight of the main beach below South Caernarfonshire Yacht Club.
The lifeboat escorted them back to the club jetty where they were handed over to their mother.
Martin Turtle, Abersoch RNLI volunteer Launch Authority, said: “Their parent did the right thing by raising the alarm with the coastguard.
“It is important to tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to be back whenever you are heading out on the water and always have a means of calling for help with you.
“Check the tides and avoid offshore winds because they can tire you very quickly when trying to return to the shore.”
The crew returned to the lifeboat station at 6pm where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer shore crew.
Seven days earlier Abersoch RNLI’s volunteer crew was called out to help the four-man crew of a 30ft sailing yacht.
The coastguard call came at 2.59am on 20 July to assist the yacht and a 19ft power boat tied alongside.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 3.15am in a moderate sea state with an easterly wind.
The casualty vessels were located in Abersoch moorings. The yacht, with four people on board all equipped with lifejackets, was on a mooring with a power boat tied alongside.
The owners became concerned that the power boat would be swamped due to the waves caused by the easterly wind. They planned to take the casualty vessel to Pwllheli marina. After assessing the situation the helm decided that the safest option was to escort the power boat to the outer harbour in Abersoch. The volunteer crew then returned the owner to the yacht where the mooring was also checked for suitability.
Tim Long is Abersoch RNLI’s Volunteer Deputy Launch Authority.
Tim said: “The casualties did the right thing by calling the coastguard and asking for help and advice.
“As a crew we would far rather head out and deal with a small problem before it potentially develops into something much more serious.”
The RNLI crew returned to the station at 4.07am where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer shore crew.
If you do get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
Abersoch Lifeboat Station has been operating for just over 150 years.
The current B Class Atlantic 85 Lifeboat the ‘Peter & Ann Setten’ launches to a variety of both commercial and leisure craft callouts.
