POLICE in the Midlands have today arrested a Ceredigion teenager in connection with ring wing terrorism offences.
Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU say they arrested a 17-year-old man in connection with right wing terrorism offences earlier this morning (Wednesday, 19 April), in Ceredigion, but don't state where in the county the arrest was made.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "He has been arrested on suspicion of distribution of terrorist related material, contrary to section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and inciting racial hatred, under the Public Order Act 1986.
"The arrest, which is part of a joint operation with CTP Wales and South Wales Police, was intelligence led and there was no immediate threat to the safety of the public."