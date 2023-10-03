A CEREDIGION teen has been charged with six right-wing terrorism offences and will appear in court next week.
The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with the offences under the Terrorism Act, following his arrest in April this year.
Police have pointed out that despite the charges, there is no immediate threat to public safety.
A police spokesperson said: “Following a joint operation between Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands and Counter Terrorism Policing Wales, a 17-year-old male from Ceredigion has been charged with six offences under the Terrorism Act 2006.
“The male was arrested in April 2023 in relation to right wing terrorism offences and will now appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on 11f October 2023.
“There is no immediate threat to public safety and the investigation continues.”