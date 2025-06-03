A child has died in Gwynedd in what police have described as “a medical incident”.
North Wales Police say they attended the scene of the tragic incident, which took place in the Nantlle area of Caernarfon, on Sunday, 1 June.
Neither the name nor the age of the child has been formally released. The area coroner has been informed.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Police attended an address in the Nantlle area of Caernarfon on Sunday, 1 June following reports of a medical incident.
“Emergency services attended the address which resulted in a child being taken to hospital where they sadly died.
“The death is being treated as unexpected, and the coroner is aware.”
