Tributes have been paid to Gwynedd councillor Rob Triggs, who died on 31 May.
A county councillor since 2022, he was also a Barmouth Town Councillor for 13 years, and twice mayor of the town.
Gwynedd Council Chair, Cllr Ioan Thomas, said: “Rob was a gentleman and friend to all.
“Before being elected as a councillor, Rob worked with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service for 35 years. He continued to play a role and was a member of the North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority.
“He will be remembered as a hard-working councillor who always wanted the best for Bermo. The community was close to his heart was and he had been involved in a number of projects over the years.
“The sea was in his blood – he loved sailing and had done so through his life and was an RNLI crew member for years.
“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Tina, his children Kane and Kes and his father at this difficult time.”
Barmouth Town Council said: “Rob has been a fantastic, committed advocate for Barmouth, both as a town councillor and as our county councillor – he was still attending Gwynedd Council meetings by zoom until very recently,” the council said.
“He was passionate about the town and its people.
“When you look around Barmouth and notice improvements, it's almost certain that Rob was involved in them.
“We send our deepest condolences to Tina, Kes, Kane, Mike and the rest of his family. Our thoughts are with you at this time. Rob will be much missed by us all.”
Cllr Triggs was also a long serving crew member and DLA for Barmouth RNLI, who said: “Everyone at Barmouth RNLI is deeply saddened by this heartbreaking news and send their love and condolences to Robs’ family.”
