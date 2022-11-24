Police have made no arrests almost a year since historically-important Mwnt church was vandalised.
The Holy Cross Church – or Eglwys y Grôg – on the cliffs in the tiny Ceredigion hamlet is the oldest in the county.
But in January it made national headlines after it saw its windows smashed, gate broken and interior damaged.
We reported last week that repairs to all the criminal damage are now completed, but an extra £11,000 raised through fundraising will be used for further renovations.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Crime prevention advice and security measures have been discussed with church officials and police patrols are being conducted in the area.
“No arrests have been made at this time.”
Following the incident, Wales’s four police forces linked up with bodies including the Royal Commission to drive down so-called ‘heritage crime’ — warning the public that once sites of significance are gone, they cannot be returned.