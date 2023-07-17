POLICE are warning of delays along one of the main roads out of Aberystwyth this afternoon.
Dyfed-Powys Police has posted on social media that the A44 between Eisteddfa Gurig an Llangurig is blocked and there are delays, due to a collisoin.
The post says: "The road is blocked and there are currently delays on the the A44 between Eisteddfa and Llangurig, due to a collision.
"Please be patient and take an alternative route if possible, or plan extra time into your journey."
Traffic Wales is also advising motorists to avoid the area.