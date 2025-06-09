Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a road traffic collision near Dolgellau last month.
The collision involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a black VW Passat which took place on the A493 at Penmaenpool just before midday on the first May Bank Holiday (5 May).
The motorcyclist was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd by ambulance where he remains with serious injuries.
Anybody who may have been travelling along that stretch of road and who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have been in the vicinity prior to the collision and who may still have dash cam footage is urged to contact police via their website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000371349.
