Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a spate of thefts occurring through Facebook Marketplace in the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion areas.
A total of five motorbikes and an E-bike have been reported as stolen in either early hours or late at night between 4 and 18 February.
Three men have been arrested and released on bail.
Suspects are making contact with sellers who have advertised motorcycles for sale.
They engage in conversation pretending to be a genuine buyer to receive the seller's address to view or purchase the bike.
Shortly after these details are shared, the motorbikes are stolen.
Police urged anyone selling a motorbike via Facebook Marketplace to choose a public location for the exchange; avoid suspicious accounts; and use secure payment methods.
