A COLLISION on a railway crossing has closed a major mid Wales road and delayed trains this afternoon.
The level crossing at Caersws in Powys is currently closed due to a collision, Dyfed-Powys Police say.
The A470 as a result is closed in both directions following the collision at the junction with the A489.
The collision between a heavy goods vehicle and a car left one person trapped in their vehicle, according to the fire service.
A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.45am on Thursday, 14 April, the Newtown and Llanidloes crews were called to a road traffic collision incident near Caersws.
"The RTC involved one heavy goods vehicle and one private motor vehicle, with one casualty trapped inside the motor vehicle.
"Crews released the casualty using electronic cutting gear and the casualty was then attended to by the Ambulance Service crew who were also in attendance.
"Crews left the scene at 1.16pm."
In a post to social media, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The Level Crossing at Caersws is currently closed due to a collision. Please avoid the area for the time being and find an alternative route. Thank you."
As a result of the collision, the 13.28 from Shrewsbury has been cancelled, with a bus replacement service operating instead.
More as we get it