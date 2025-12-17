A driver who performed an overtake on the A487 at Llanon while crossing white lines and forcing an oncoming car to brake and swerve has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 16 December that Michalis Ghonim, of 55 Westpoint Apartment, Clarendon Road, London, was driving on the A487 at Llanon on 10 August.
Dashcam footage caught the 62-year-old “overtaking and crossing solid white lines and hatch markings” causing an oncoming car to “brake and swerve to avoid a collision.”
Ghonim had entered no plea to driving without due care and attention but was found guilty at the hearing by magistrates.
Ghonim was fined £440 and handed six penalty points.
Ghonim must also pay costs of £130 and a £176 surcharge.
