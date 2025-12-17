The Vale of Rheidol Railway has launched ‘Ticket to Christmas’ – an enchanting indoor Christmas event set against the magical backdrop of the Vale of Rheidol Railway Museum.
Essential winter track maintenance means trains won’t be running this Christmas, but the Vale of Rheidol was determined to keep the festive magic alive for families in Mid Wales.
Their newly reimagined event has a fully immersive, train-themed Christmas experience taking place entirely under cover inside the warm and welcoming museum. Visitors will also enjoy the unique atmosphere of the historic steam locomotives on display, adding an authentic railway flavour to the festivities. (Note a train ride is NOT included)
Ticket to Christmas invites families on an interactive, theatrical adventure through the North Pole – without leaving Aberystwyth! Guests will journey through four magical, fully themed activity zones, meeting colourful characters, enjoying hands-on activities, and collecting passport stamps along the way, before a grand finale meeting with Santa Claus himself.
Highlights include:
Elf Entry & Enrolment – check in at the North Pole Passport Office, receive an elf name, and begin your adventure.
The Toymaker’s Workshop – get creative with festive crafts and earn your “Certified Toymaker” sticker.
The Elf Mailroom – write and send magical letters to Santa and help the elves sort their parcels.
Claus’s Kitchen – decorate cookies, sip hot chocolate, and join in a festive singalong.
Santa’s Grotto Finale – meet Santa in his glittering grotto, take a family photo, and receive a special Christmas gift.
Keeping the Magic on Track
“Christmas has become such a special part of our calendar, and we knew our visitors would be looking forward to a festive event this year,” said Commercial Manager Claire Stott, from the Vale of Rheidol Railway. “Although the trains won’t be running, the museum makes a perfect venue – warm, atmospheric, and full of railway heritage. With our historic locomotives as part of the backdrop, it will truly feel like a Christmas adventure on the rails.”
Ticket to Christmas continue to run until 23 December. Tickets will be limited, and early booking is advised.
Visit www.vor.wales
