TWO people were taken to hospital following a house fire in Capel Seion on Saturday evening.
The A4120 was closed for several hours as fire crews tackled the blaze that broke out on Saturday evening.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the scene at around 9pm.
An ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called shortly before 9pm yesterday evening, May 27, to an address in Capel Seion, Aberystwyth.
"We sent a rapid response vehicle, three emergency ambulances, and were supported by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service.
"Two patients were conveyed to Bronglais General Hospital for further treatment."
Following the fire, Chair of Llanfarian Community Council, Cllr Karen Deakin posted on a community Facebook page that the head of community safety from Mid and West Wales Fire Service's northern division will be meeting with concerned residents at Neuadd y Paith this afternoon (Monday).
She wrote: "You may well have heard that there was a serious house fire in Capel Seion over the weekend.
"Many residents are feeling the emotional effects of this.
"To support the community we have opened up Neuadd Y Paith this afternoon between 15:00 and 17:00 for anyone wishing to have a cuppa and chat.
I have arranged for The Head of Community Safety for Northern Division of the Fire Service to join us.
"I will be organising a similar session for residents of Blaenplwyf/Llanfarian/Rhydyfelin in Llanfarian Hall in the coming weeks. "However if the incident has left you feeling anxious/distressed and you require support now then you are welcome to pop along today."