FEMALE crew members at Aberystwyth lifeboat station marked International Women’s Day on Saturday by celebrating their work with the RNLI.
The RNLI pride themselves on being an inclusive and diverse organisation, where women now make up 15% of operational crew.
This International Women’s Day, some of Aberystwyth’s incredible female volunteers came together to share their experience within the RNLI.
The female crew occupy roles across the station, including in our shop, on the boat and in our management group.
One of the newest trainee boat crew members, Madeline Rae, joined the RNLI at home in Dartmouth, before moving to Aberystwyth for University.
A decision, she says, that was partly influenced by the presence of a lifeboat station in the town.
Discussing her experiences within the RNLI, she said: “As with many search and rescue organisations, the RNLI can feel like quite a male dominated space, which as a woman, was initially daunting coming into. However, I was met with much support from other female crewmembers and was thrilled to feel how welcoming and supportive everyone is of one another.
“I wanted to join the RNLI since I was 16 because I have always enjoyed helping people from a young age and the charity has been part of my family through my grandmother who was a RNLI fundraiser.”
Social Media Officer Elin Jones is another of the inspiring women who make up Aberystwyth RNLI. Elin joined the crew in 2021, also having moved to Aberystwyth University from Wrexham.
She has progressed throughout roles at the station, starting as shore crew and working to become qualified lifeboat crew, before recently being appointed as the station’s social media officer, with a seat on the Lifeboat Management Group.
Elin recalled her experiences: “I remember we were called out to recover a mother and daughter. They were really comforted by the fact there was a female crewmember on the lifeboat. It highlighted to me the value of having a diverse crew when people are in need. It is a good memory that has always stuck with me.
“The first time I wore lifeboat kit, a young girl and her grandma walked past the lifeboat station. The grandma shared that the pair were a fan of Lifeboat Lily, a female toy character we sell in the RNLI shop, and said to her granddaughter I was a real life version.
“That was so important to me as a new trainee crew member, to have had the opportunity to have shown the little girl that real women can do this job too.
“This International Women’s Day I hope that any women out there who have always thought about joining our lifesaving charity are inspired to do so. We bring so much skill and experience to a lifeboat station, and all have a role to play alongside our fellow crew.
“Any young girls looking at becoming crew one day, just know there is always a place for you on the lifeboat, ready to save lives at sea.”
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Station are currently looking for volunteers for a range of roles, including Shop Volunteer, Shop Manager and Fundraisers. In these roles you directly help power the lifesaving mission of the RNLI, working with other excellent volunteers to help save lives at sea. You can find out more about the available roles and apply by visiting rnli.org/volunteer and searching for ‘Aberystwyth’.