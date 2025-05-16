Aberystwyth RNLI will be donning yellow wellies and walking the promenade on Saturday to raise money.
The third annual Yellow Welly Walk along the promenade takes place from 10am on Saturday as part of the RNLI’s Mayday campaign, raising vital funds for the charity.
Registration for the walk is now closed, but the crew will be hosting a barbecue at the station following the walk, which is open to all.
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Geraint Wheeler, said: ‘The RNLI is a charity independent from government, we rely on our dedicated volunteers and generous supporters to run our lifesaving service.
‘We would love to see as many people as possible from the community and beyond coming to support this event to help us raise vital money towards our mission of saving lives at sea.
‘The event promises to be a fun-filled day for the whole family and we look forward to seeing you there. Without you our valued supporters, the RNLI wouldn’t be able to do what we do – so thank you.’
Station Mechanic and head chef Rhodri Lewis added: "We'll have a barbecue setup at the station for anyone who wants to pop down and get a bite to eat after the walk. I
“t's also a great opportunity to see the lifeboat and chat with the crew!"
The station gift and souvenir shop will also be open for anyone who wants to browse at the end of the walk.