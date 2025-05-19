A Glaspwll fire which raged for four days has finally been extinguished, with crew believing the fire was started “accidentally”.
Firefighters were first called to forestry in Glaspwll on Thursday 15 May at 10am with reports of trees and grass burning west of Machynlleth.
Eleven teams and a helicopter worked around the clock to fight the fire, which was made worst by winds, affecting an estimated 25 hectares of forestry land.
Fire crews finally left the scene at 5.30pm on Sunday 18 May after putting preventative measures in place to stop the fire from reigniting.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service (MAWWFRS) said: “This incident especially challenging as the fire was being wind-driven and breached fire breaks on the forestry’s roads.
“At around 9.30pm [on 15 May], crews were withdrawn from the scene due to increased wind speed and the direction the fire was travelling in, before returning shortly after when it was safe to do so.
“A helicopter was mobilised to assist with firefighting operations.
“Crews utilised hose reel jets, using a nearby stream for water supply, and an otter pump to establish a water relay system.
“After the fire was extinguished, crews continued to dampen down the area to minimise the risk of reignition.
The fire is believed to have been started accidentally.”
MAWWFRS didn’t specify as to how the fire came to start, though the last few months have seen the driest spring on record for over 50 years.
Crews from Machynlleth, Aberystwyth, Llanidloes, Tregaron, Carmarthen, Llanfyllin, Rhayader, Llandrindod Wells, Llanfair Caereinion, Llanwrtyd Wells Fire Stations were called to the scene affecting 62 acres of land, along with support from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Team.
It comes as a grass fire also burned south Wales’ Pontycymer over the weekend, taking eight crews to tackle.