Criccieth lifeboat crew have saved a person stuck on a sandbank.
Criccieth RNLI launched their lifeboat from the Porthmadog slipway at 10.20am on 9 November following reports of an individual marooned on a sandbank on Black Rock Sands.
Once on-scene, the casualty, who was wet and in shock, was bought aboard the lifeboat, transported ashore and placed in the care of an awaiting Criccieth Coastguard team.
The casualty had attempted to cross over from the sandbank to the shore, but was unable to do so as the water was above head-height.
Unfortunately, the casualty’s pushbike was unable to be recovered and care should be taken by vessels in the area in case of collision.
Please remember to check tide-time prior to walking along sandbanks.