Aberystwyth’s Saphan Thai restaurant is moving to Ynyslas.
The Welsh Black’s Facebook page states: “Jeab and I are sad to say we are moving on from our home of 18 months at the Welsh Black.
“Thank you for all your wonderful support at Bridge Street and Bow Street.
“We are excited to take on our next project, and the next incarnation of Saphan will continue on Fridays and Saturdays during the open season at The Bistro Searivers park in Ynyslas.
“This is a wonderful opportunity that allows Jeab and I to travel to our beloved Thailand during the extended closed season. Thank you for your wonderful support and we look forward to greeting you all soon.”
The carvery at the pub will continue.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.