Borth and Tywyn Coastguard teams have rushed to the aid of a dog walker in distress.
The teams were called out to Aberdyfi at 6.30pm on Monday, 16 September to reports of a gentleman who had fallen on the rocky beach and landed badly whilst walking his dog. He damaged his knee/lower leg.
Tywyn Coastguard was first team on scene, assessed and immobilised the leg and placed the man on a stretcher.
Borth Coastguard arrived and helped plan the route off the beach, moving the casualty to a nearby house. The owner kindly offered to keep him out of the elements until the ambulance arrived to take him on to hospital.
The man is wished a speedy recovery.
