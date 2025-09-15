The Magic Lantern in Tywyn is offering a free screening of the documentary, ‘Can't Look Away: The Case Against Social Media’.
The documentary states social media can be harmful to children, and companies are putting profit before safety. This film shows a group of people fighting to hold social media companies to account for the content their platforms are showing to young people.
A Magic Lantern spokesperson said: “We have watched this film and feel that it needs to be seen, so we are making the Sunday 21st screening free for parents or anyone connected to young people who feel they may benefit from learning more about the dangers of social media.
“In addition, our local Police Community Support Officer, Andy Williams will be here after the screening to chat to anyone who would like more information on ways to be safe online.”
To claim a free ticket, you can book online. Just select the relevant ticket (adult/senior, etc) and use the Promo Code 'PARENT', which will discount your ticket to free. You can also call the cinema after 3pm 01654710260 and ask to claim a free ticket or pop in and book at the box office.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.