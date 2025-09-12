This August, the new market received a special guest in the form of celebrity chef and author Nerys Howell and her husband Gary.
The chef spent the morning buying produce from almost every stall including meat from Carn Edwards, which she went on to use on the S4C programme, Prynhawn Da.
The Welsh food and drink specialist said: “What struck me was that one could feel the atmosphere and the strong sense of community.
“I thought the provision for Welsh learners was something unique that I had never seen before!
“This is an entirely unique farmers' market, and so congratulations to the organizer for creating such a lovely community market.”
The weekly market opened for the first time in January.
The market features cafe tables, including one dedicated to practising Welsh.
Market Manager Kate Doubleday said: “It has been surprising to realise how many people in Borth can speak Welsh but have not had the chance to practice.
“There is an enthusiastic group that gathers weekly to chat with people who have been learning the language at all levels of proficiency.
“Thank you for coming, Nerys and Gary!”
The news of the first farmers' market to open in Borth was met with a warm welcome from locals at its launch on 9 January, running every Thursday since from 10-1pm at the Star of the Sea.
It offers local produce including Borth-grown veg, Caedabowen Farm beef, Defaid Dolwerdd Dairy cheese, Jenkin’s milk, Bara Borth bread, Becws Welsh Cakes, cakes from Uncle Albert’s Emporium and firewood.
