A police officer who sent offensive messages to a colleague said he was trying to 'fit in' at a misconduct hearing.
The hearing, held on Monday, 10 March, was told that PC Gareth Horton, who previously worked in Newtown, was part of a Whatsapp group with an officer from Merseyside Police, where following the seizure of another officer’s phone, messages of a transphobic, homophobic, racist, and disablist nature were discovered.
The conduct was found to breach the standards of professional behaviour relating to Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Discreditable Conduct, and Equality and Diversity, and he has been dismissed with immediate effect.
The officer will now be added to the College of Policing Barred List which will prevent him for re-entering the police service.
The Hearing was Chaired by Chief Officer Mr Ian Arundale, who is the force’s newly appointed Misconduct Panel Chair.
Deputy Chief Constable Ifan Charles, the Appropriate Authority for complaints and misconduct in Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Dyfed-Powys Police expects the highest standards of professional behaviour from its officers and staff, both on and off duty. To stand by while other officers make comments that most of society would find deplorable is totally unacceptable, and beneath what is expected of a police officer.
“I welcome the use of an accelerated misconduct hearing in this case. As a force, we will use all tools available to us to ensure the efficient and swift manner of dismissing officers who should no longer hold the office of constable.
“The outcome of today’s hearing is reflective of this approach, and I hope reassures the public that Dyfed-Powys Police will do all it can to maintain the high standards rightly expected of police officers and staff - whether on or off duty, and whether it is online or in person.”