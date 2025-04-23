“I reported it all, but he was very clever about it. Before he walked past my house he would cough. I couldn’t report him to the police for coughing, but he was making it clear to me that he was there. When he followed me into the shop, he would stare at me and then leave. He would only be in the shop long enough for me to see him, so I couldn’t say he had done anything wrong. These aren’t crimes on their own, but all together it was textbook stalking behaviour.