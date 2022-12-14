CHRISTMAS has come early for rescuers in New Quay following confirmation that they will receive a new all-weather lifeboat in 2023.
RNLI volunteers at New Quay say they are thrilled to have confirmation that their new Shannon class lifeboat is due to arrive next year.
The lifeboat will be named Roy Barker V, in recognition of a gift from Frederick Roy Barker.
Thanks to successful trials to ensure the new lifeboat and state-of-the-art search and recovery equipment would fit inside the boathouse, the RNLI have now announced the lifeboat will arrive in 2023.
The RNLI is planning an appeal in the new year to fund the implementation of the new lifeboat.
The delivery of a new Shannon class lifeboat in New Quay is thanks to a hard-fought five-year campaign following initial plans to downgrade the boathouse in New Quay, leaving the Ceredigion coast with no offshore lifeboats.
These plans were reversed last year.
Frederick Roy Barker, who was known as Roy, left his entire estate to the RNLI, with the request that the income received from the fund be known as the Roy Barker Memorial Fund. Income from fund has already funded three Trent class lifeboats at Alderney in the Channel Islands, Wick in Scotland, and Howth in the Republic of Ireland together with a Tamar class lifeboat at The Mumbles in Wales.
The news has been warmly welcomed by all on station who are thrilled vigorous testing proved only minor modifications would be needed to the existing boathouse. It is the realisation of a dream for the crew who are very much looking forward to seeing the £2.5 million lifeboat introduced on station in 2023.
The lifeboat is being manufactured at the RNLI’s purpose-built centre in Poole, Dorset. A launch and recovery system for the Shannon has been built at Clayton Engineering.
Modifications will be required at New Quay’s current lifeboat station to support the operation to the lifeboat and launch and recovery system.
The RNLI will embark on an implementation plan, to consider a range of vital aspects to prepare the station for the next steps. An intense period of training will be required for current RNLI crew to safely operate this new technologically advanced lifeboat.
Roger Couch, RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: “I am overwhelmed by this news, as are all at New Quay RNLI.
“What a most generous gift this really is.
“Now the hard work will really begin in preparing for her arrival and all that entails.
“I’m confident the arrival of our new boat will create renewed interest and awareness in the RNLI in Ceredigion and I hope we can capitalise on this to bring in new volunteers and supporters alike.”
Siwan Holloway, RNLI area lifesaving manager said: “Following the positive consultation in Cardigan Bay, this now demonstrates the next stages of the Shannon all-weather lifeboat deployment at New Quay and confirmation of the planned investment to be made by the RNLI. It really is a fantastic early Christmas present for all at New Quay.”
Mr Barker’s love for the sea was nurtured from holidays spent fishing with his great uncle.
He was the only son of a Lincolnshire farming family and moved to Jersey in 1974, where he was able to fully enjoy his love for sailing, particularly in the Channel Islands, Solent and Mediterranean.
The yard where Roy’s boat was serviced also oversaw the annual maintenance of St Helier’s lifeboat and his lifelong interest in the RNLI and technological advancements continued to grow.
Roy admired the dedication, skill and bravery of the volunteer crews and, indeed, their families who support them.