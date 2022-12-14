Frederick Roy Barker, who was known as Roy, left his entire estate to the RNLI, with the request that the income received from the fund be known as the Roy Barker Memorial Fund. Income from fund has already funded three Trent class lifeboats at Alderney in the Channel Islands, Wick in Scotland, and Howth in the Republic of Ireland together with a Tamar class lifeboat at The Mumbles in Wales.