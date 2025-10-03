Emergency services rushed to Borth on Thursday evening following concerns for the welfare of a person.
The call came in at around 6pm on Thursday, 2 October, in the Cliff Road area.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a call concerned for the welfare of an individual in Borth just before 6pm on Thursday 2 October.
"The individual was located safely and attended hospital to receive appropriate care."
HM Coastguard Borth said: "The team were called out at 1803 today to support the police with an incident on Cliff Road in Borth. As we were travelling to station, we were informed the police had been able to resolve the situation and the team were stood down."
