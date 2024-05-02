The family of a Pembroke Dock woman has paid tribute to a “beautiful, funny, lovely person” following her death this week.
Police and Coastguard discovered the body of thirty-two-year-old Sian Batchelor, on a beach near Pennar, Pembroke Dock on Tuesday evening, April 30
Her family has issued a statement to say: “We are devastated by our loss. Sian was a beautiful, funny, loving person. We will treasure the good times we had with her.
“We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”
The circumstances surrounding Sian’s death are being investigated and police would like to hear from anyone with information, sightings of Sian or contact from her, between Thursday, April 25 to Tuesday, April 30.
Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20240430-284