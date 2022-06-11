Family pay tribute to ‘hero’ dad who died rescuing children on Ceredigion beach

Hywel Morgan died after helping rescue swimmers caught in a riptide on Friday ( Family photo )

The family of a 47-year-old man who tragically died whilst helping rescue children caught in a riptide on a Ceredigion beach have paid tribute to the their ‘hero’.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, at around 8.40pm on Friday, 10 June, by air ambulance who reported that a number of people had been caught in a riptide.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, 47-year-old local man Hywel Morgan died after being recovered from the sea.

It is understood Hywel, who was known affectionately as Hyw by family and friends, had helped to rescue a group of children who had got into difficulty in the water.

Loved ones have issued a short tribute to the “devoted and loving father”.

His family this evening said: “Hyw was a hero.

“Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others.

“He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respect by all who knew him.

“As a family, we would now like time to grieve and would ask for privacy in which to do so.”