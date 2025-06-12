A scheme for a new CCTV system at the beach car parking area of a now-closed visitor centre in Ceredigion has been lodged with county planners.
In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Natural Resources Wales is seeking permission for the pole and associated cameras at the Natural Resources Wales Ynyslas Offices, Ynyslas, near Borth.
In its application, NRW said the scheme would “provide CCTV coverage of the beach front and parking area” and includes all “ancillary works, such as mast with foundations and cabling running from the existing office building to the proposed mast on the beach.”
“The proposed scheme will provide security for the beach car park and adjacent areas at Ynyslas, particularly when the area is unmanned by NRW staff, permitting the facility to remain in use and continue to allow public access to an important natural area,” NRW said.
“The scheme has been designed taking a step-wise approach to impacts on habitats and species, and takes a low impact approach using existing infrastructure to minimise any impacts on the existing habitats and species of the site, which are of high ecological value.
NRW was recently granted permission to site ANPR car parking cameras at the now-closed Bwlch Nant yr Arian visitor centre despite a plea from campaigners battling the closure of centres in the county.
The Bwlch Nant Yr Arian Visitor Centre, near Ponterwyd, Aberystwyth, closed at the end of March, along with other Natural Resources Wales-run centres at Ynyslas and Coed y Brenin.
Concerns were raised in a letter of objection by Helen Heron, of Save Our Centre Campaign Group, Ynyslas, comparing the situation there with Bwlch Nant yr Arian, urging the council to refuse the scheme.
That application was conditionally approved, and the new scheme for Ynyslas will be considered at a later date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.