A call to change a Llanarth touring campsite to static caravans, has been given breathing space against a recommendation of refusal due to an embargo on increased numbers of such caravans.
Permission for a change of use from an existing permission for 45 touring caravans to 45 year-round static caravans at Llanina Caravan Park was recommended for refusal at the 11 June meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee
The original permission for the touring pitches only dates back to 1979, with the majority of caravans sited year-round despite the closure of the site over certain months.
Part of Ceredigion’s Local Development Plan includes an embargo on additional static caravans in the ‘Coastal Area’.
“The reason for the embargo is that that the provision of static caravans is already high in the ‘Coastal Area’ both in terms of overall numbers and as a proportion of accommodation type. This intention of the embargo is to prevent static caravans from overly dominating the accommodation provision in the area,” a report for members said.
The report said there were 83 touring sites in Ceredigion in 2023, a decrease of 31 since 2012.
Members were told there would be a substantial economic benefit to the area in a move to ‘statics,’ with the annual expenditure for touring caravans of £2,800 comparing to a static’s £15,300, proving a “lifeline for businesses such as the pub, the shop and the garage”.
She said there were no objections to the scheme from the public, the scheme “seeking to reflect and formalise what was the actual use of the site for more than 40 years”.
Following a proposal by Cllr Gareth Lloyd, members agreed to defer a decision, the council’s Site Inspection Panel viewing the scheme before any decision is made, the application returning to a future committee meeting.
