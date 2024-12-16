A 32-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a collision in Rhayader on 3 December has sadly died in hospital.
Charlotte Beynon, from Burry Port, was a passenger in a white BMW M235 which collided with a bridge just outside Rhayader at around 1.30pm.
She was taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries on 7 December.
Her family has this week released an emotional tribute, describing Charlotte as 'one of a kind' who brightened up every room.
Her family said: “As all the many tributes pouring in have said ‘words are never enough’, but now we must write words to honour our beautiful Charlotte who was tragically taken from us whilst in the prime of her life.
“Charlotte was absolutely one of a kind, funny without realising it, totally beautiful both inside and out with a love of life, animals, friends, family, and work colleagues.
“Charlotte was always on the go, and touched the lives of many. Tributes coming in have all described how she would breeze into a room with her big smile and make everything brighter and everyone feel better about themselves. She was our Charlotte, but we were happy to share her as we thought we had many more beautiful years together.
“Charlotte worked across the country as a busy project manager and had become a valued member of the team who she spoke about with fondness.
“Charlotte was never still for long when she was not working, she was at her happiest when walking her dog in the countryside. Charlotte also relished fun times out with friends, time with family, laughs with her niece and working on her house.
“Charlotte was unique in so many ways and is utterly irreplaceable to her mother, late father, brother, niece, and other members of the family and valued friends.
“We will miss Charlotte every second of our lives but are comforted by the knowledge that, after fighting a tough battle, she is now at peace with her late father who she cherished and missed every day.
“We would like to give a big thank you to the emergency services at the scene including the air ambulance crew who all gave Charlotte a fighting chance, the incredible doctors and nurses looking after Charlotte in the Heath Hospital who did everything that they could to save our precious girl whilst also supporting us through this difficult time.
“We would ask at this time that we are given time to come to terms with the news and our privacy is respected.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has any information that might help police enquiries, is asked to get in touch online, or by contacting 101 quoting reference: DP-20241203-155”