Farming equipment has been stolen in Gwynedd and Conwy.
Four burglaries were reported between 21 and 23 September in Bala and Betws Y Coed.
District Inspector Iwan Jones is appealing for information from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity near farms or noticed vehicles parking up with farming type trailers during the night.
“I would also suggest farmers check their equipment and take steps to secure sheds or outbuildings, and ensure any keys are removed from equipment overnight.
“Additionally, I would request farmers in the area check CCTV for any suspicious activity caught overnight.
“Our We Don’t Buy Crime Team can be contacted for further safeguarding advice via our website.”
Anyone with information should contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000785369.
