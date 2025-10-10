Three restaurants in Gwynedd have been given new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Swellies, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Swellies Porth Y Llechen, Y Felinheli, was given the score after assessment on 30 July.
J & C's Chippy, at J & C'S Chippy 21 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on 1 August.
And La Marina Cei, at Uned 17 Cei Llechi, Caernarfon, was also given a score of three on 1 August.
It means that of Gwynedd's 498 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 440 (88 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.
