The closure of a primary school will deter Welsh-speaking families and see “immigrants buying houses and making the village a foreign place,” a councillor has said.
The comments were in response to Cabinet’s proposal to close Ysgol Nebo and Ysgol Baladeulyn, in Dyffryn Nantlle.
There will be a statutory consultation on the proposal on 31 December, 2026, with Ysgol Nebo pupils moving to Ysgol Llanllyfni, and Ysgol Baladeulyn to Ysgol Talysarn, from 1 January, 2027 onwards.
The matter will come before Cabinet on 14 October.
There has been a drop in numbers at both schools, but Llanllyfni councillor Peter Thomas, expressed his opposition, said: “The Nantlle community will be very sad to hear this recommendation.
“In my opinion, there will be a negative impact on the community, and closing Ysgol Baladeulyn would be a heavy blow to the village.
“If this proposed proposal were to be realised Welsh medium families would not want to come and live in the village to raise their children, and I assume immigrants will buy the houses and make the village a foreign place.
“Twenty five schools have closed in Gwynedd since 2009 which is very damaging to our communities. That has an impact on the children, parents, the community and the Welsh language.
Clynnog Cllr Dafydd Davies said: “Closing Ysgol Nebo would have a significant negative impact on the community. There is a very close relationship between the school and the community.
“The school is an asset to the Welsh language and local culture, losing it will mean a permanent loss to the village”.
Ysgol Nebo, a category three, Welsh-medium school for three to 11 year olds has just 11 pupils and one nursery learner. Ysgol Baladeulyn has six and two nursery learners.
Staff and union representatives would be “specifically consulted” as part of the statutory consultation period, should Cabinet support the recommendations.
